Kevin Jonas Gets Tattoo Dedicated to Wife Danielle -- See the New Ink!

Kevin Jonas is a "Sucker" for his wife!

The 31-year-old Jonas Brothers member took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shot of a new tattoo, which he got in honor of his wife, Danielle Jonas.

Done by L.A. based celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone, Kevin's new ink features a delicate outline of a woman in a ballgown.

To explain his tattoo choice, Kevin also shared a pic of Danielle from his band's music video for their comeback single, "Sucker," which she co-starred in along with Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Joe Jonas' bride, Sophie Turner. In the pic, Danielle looks chic and cool, rocking a tulle-adorned pink ballgown as she walks dogs.

"Brand new addition to the fam," Kevin captioned the post. "So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with @daniellejonas forever!"

Kevin's tattoo comes after he adorably celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his proposal to Danielle, with whom he shares two daughters, 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina.

"10 years ago I asked @daniellejonas to spend the rest of life with me," Kevin captioned a blurry shot of him down on one knee. "I am so lucky to have found my best friend early and to spend this life with you."

"I love you so much!" he sweetly added. "Thank you for saying yes!"

Danielle, 32, was certainly touched by her husband's post, writing, "❤️ I’ll never forget the moment I realized I loved you ❤️"

Watch the video below for more on the Jonas family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Jonas Gushes Over Wife Danielle on the 10th Anniversary of Their Engagement

Kevin Jonas Reveals His Daughter Almost Spoiled the Jonas Brothers' Reunion Secret!

Kevin Jonas' Daughter Wasn't a Fan of Nick's Wife Priyanka Chopra at First

Related Gallery