Kevin Jonas is celebrating a relationship milestone!

The eldest Jonas brother took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a decade-old shot of his proposal to his now-wife, Danielle Jonas. The pair tied the knot in December 2009 and now share two daughters, Valentina, 2, and Alena, 5.

"10 years ago I asked @daniellejonas to spend the rest of life with me," Kevin, 31, captioned a blurry shot of him down on one knee. "I am so lucky to have found my best friend early and to spend this life with you."

"I love you so much!" he sweetly added. "Thank you for saying yes!"

Danielle, 32, was certainly touched by her husband's post, writing, "❤️ I’ll never forget the moment I realized I loved you ❤️"

Kevin's praising post comes amid the couple's time in Paris, where they recently watched Kevin's brother, Joe Jonas, tie the knot -- for the second time -- with Sophie Turner.

Danielle was obviously delighted to be in the City of Lights, taking to Instagram to share pics of herself and Alena soaking in the sights.

With all three Jonas brothers now married -- Nick Jonas wed Priyanka Chopra last year -- it's no surprise that their comeback album, Happiness Begins, was chock full of love songs.

Kevin's song for Danielle was aptly titled "Love Her," something that fulfilled his desire to "have some romantic songs" on the album.

"We've had a lot of vibey, upbeat songs that you listen to and by the eighth song, at this point in the dinner, you're finishing that bottle of wine," Kevin told Apple Music of the song, which comes toward the end of the album. "You had the main course."

For Nick, it's the track "I Believe" that he counts as "a love letter to my wife."

"I'm so excited to play it on tour," he told Apple Music of the mid-tempo song, which includes lyrics like, "'Cause I'm here to stay through the good and the bad times / Baby save me a space in your mind."

Meanwhile, newlywed Joe wrote the emotional and raw "Hesitate" for his Game of Thrones actress wife.

"This is an important song," Joe said. "I wrote it for my significant other, Sophie, and it's one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, 'I'll be there no matter what.'"

"I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start," Joe sings on the track. "I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you."

Watch the video below for more on the brothers' love lives.

