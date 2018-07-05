News

Keyshia Cole Announces She's Pregnant With Her Second Child

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
C Flanigan/Getty Images

Congrats to Keyshia Cole

The 36-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Thursday that she is pregnant with her second child. Cole shared the news alongside a photo of herself posing in a curve-hugging snakeskin ensemble. "#preggoinmyFashionNovaFit," she captioned the shot, adding, "#CongradulationsAreinOrder [sic]." 

Cole is already mom to an 8-year-old son, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. (DJ), whom she shares with her ex, NBA player Daniel Gibson. The two married in May 2011 and renewed their vows months later in a ceremony filmed for their BET reality show, Keyshia and Daniel: Family First. In 2014, Cole announced that she and Gibson had split. 

Though Cole hasn't revealed the father of her soon-to-be second child, she has been dating Niko Khale. The 22-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share several photos of himself celebrating the Fourth of July with Cole and her son, DJ. 

"Happy 4th yalll! 🚤🚤🚤 We lightin up the sky tonight 💥💥💥💥," he captioned a pic of the trio on jetskis. 

"Jus livin our best lives," Khale wrote alongside another pic of himself with Cole. 

Cardi B, meanwhile, is nearing her due date, as she's expected to welcome her first child with Offset this summer. See more in the video below. 

