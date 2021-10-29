Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Test Positive for COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian and her 3-year-old daughter, True, have tested positive for COVID-19. The 37-year-old shared the news with her followers on Instagram on Friday.
"Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen."
The Good American founder went on to confirm that she has been vaccinated against the virus, writing: "Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok." Kardashian also shared the same message on Twitter.
"We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," Kardashian added. "Be safe everyone."
Kardashian was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020. Her battle with the coronavirus -- including how her famous family reacted to the scary situation -- was documented for an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians which aired later that year.
During the episode, Kardashian detailed her symptoms to the camera as she sat in bed.
"I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days, vomiting and shaking and then hot and then cold," she explained. "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The cough in my chest would burn when I would cough. My throat is still not fully recovered, clearly. Let me tell you, that s**t is real. But we're all going to get through this. I'm praying if we all follow orders and listen, we're gonna be OK."
In a confessional, Kris Jenner shared how she tried to help her daughter. "I, of course, jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her," she said.
During her first battle with COVID-19, Kardashian leaned on the support of True's dad -- and former boyfriend -- Tristan Thompson. The on-again, off-again couple split in June.
"Having her dad here, it gives me a little more time so I can focus on just me trying to get better because this s**t is unreal,” she explained. “Tristan doesn’t live here, he has his own house, but I really appreciate how attentive and responsible he’s been. … We have a little system. He knocks, so I want him to really feel celebrated and loved. He’s been helping take care of True while I have been on lockdown in my bedroom.”
