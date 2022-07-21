Khloé Kardashian Has the Ultimate Instagram Clapback Amid Baby No. 2

Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at her haters following news that she's expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to share a ripped bikini pic, reminding her followers in the comments that despite the drama with Thompson, she's still keeping her head held high.

"👑 Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls 👑," Kardashian captioned the pic.

On Tuesday, a source gave ET an update on where the former couple stands as they await the arrival of their second child together.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Kardashian told ET, revealing that their decision to have another child together came before Thompson's paternity scandal broke in December 2021. In January, the basketball pro publicly announced that he fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols.

Now, while they await their second child -- reportedly a baby boy -- Kardashian and Thompson remain apart.

"Khloe and Tristan's relationship is strained, but tolerable enough at this point. Khloe and Tristan communicate and are on the same page in terms of doing things for True and not together as a couple," the source told ET. "They want to make sure that True has the best life possible while keeping her happy and away from any tension."

According to the source, Thompson is also making efforts to keep things amicable. "He tries to play the nice guy and be on Khloe's good side," the source noted. "That said, he isn't necessarily trying to win her back romantically. It's more about keeping things cordial between them. He is doing his own thing while single."

"Tristan has been telling friends he's excited," the source said, "but those around Khloe don't really trust anything he says at this point."

Despite their personal drama, though, Kardashian and Thompson will always be connected in parenthood. "Khloe is not done with Tristan for good. He will always be the father of their kids and she won't strip him of that," the source shared, "but in terms of living happily ever after, Khloe isn't holding her breath."

With another source adding, "As long as Tristan continues to be a good father to her children, that’s all that matters. The two aren’t a couple and don’t speak unless they are co-parenting."

