Khloe Kardashian isn't interested in any speculation. The 37-year-old shared promotional images for her Good American jeans brand, posing topless with her arms covering her chest and her hands placed behind her hair.

One commenter thought Khloe might be intentionally hiding her hands from view after past negative comments.

"Oh lord, she's hiding her hands," one commenter wrote, adding a crying emoji.

Khloe quickly set the record straight, replying to the comment, "Lol never. My hands are beautiful baby."

Some fans thought that Khloe might be hiding her hands purposefully after receiving some criticism for her hands in the past. In February 2021, Khloe spoke out after commenters accused her of Photoshop, remarking on her oversized fingers.

"HA I'm cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated," Khloe said at the time. "So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers."

