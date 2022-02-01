Khloe Kardashian Unveils Her Back Muscles With Before-and-After Pics
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Kendall Jenner Spent New Year's Eve Cozied Up to Boyfriend Devin…
Watch Stormi Help Kris Jenner Dodge Kim Kardashian and Pete Davi…
‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Julie Chen Shares How Often She Thinks …
Tristan Thompson Says He’s Sorry to Khloe Kardashian After Admit…
Kim Kardashian Reacts After Kanye West Claims She Has A Second S…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Leaving for Vacation To…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Khloe Kardashian is showing off her impressive workout progress.
The 37-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted before and after pics of the work and sweat she's put in at the gym to tone her back and arms, and the results are incredible. Kardashian said the pictures are three months apart, and she got it done with help from celebrity trainer Joël Bouraïma, who goes by coach Joe Paris on Instagram.
Some of Kardashian's closest friends, and fans alike, responded with amazement in her comments section. Lala Anthony wrote, "Okkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Khlo!!!!!!!! I see u. 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Another fan simply wrote, "Baby got back? lol." Unequivocally, yes.
Coach Paris re-posted Kardashian's pics on his Instagram story and shed more light on the difference between the pics, saying the current pic shows Kardashian's built more definition while the 3-month-old picture shows more volume.
Kardashian's been slaying at the gym. For starters, it appears she's an early riser, after posting an Instagram Story at 5:50 a.m. PT on a stair master machine.
And on Monday, the Good American jeans co-founder went topless and showed off her toned figure in an Instagram post to promote her jeans.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Join Khloe Kardashian for Escape Room
Lamar Odom Wants to See Khloe Kardashian in 'Big Brother' House
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreate Kardashian Moment, Khloe Reacts
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Had Planned to Move In Together
How Khloe Kardashian Is Handling 'Strained' Relationship With Tristan