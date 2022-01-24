Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are living their best Kardashian life! The couple filmed a hilarious video for Instagram, recreating a funny Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene between Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

In the sketch, Joe plays Khloe while Sophie portrays a very distracted Kim.

"I'm so jet lagged from Australia," Joe says with Khloe's voice dubbed over.

Sophie, as Kim, is typing away on her phone and replies, "You are, why?"

"Because I just came back from Australia..." Joe says.

The couple even got the Kardashian stamp of approval for the funny moment as Khloe hopped into the comments section posting three laughing/crying emojis.

This isn't the first time the Jonas family has channeled the Kardashians.

In January 2020, Joe and his brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas, recreated an iconic fight scene between Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian that involved Joe hitting Nick with a purse while screaming, "Don't be f**king rude!"

In October 2020, Joe and Sophie also recreated an iconic scene between Kourtney and Kylie Jenner.

For more, watch the clip below.

