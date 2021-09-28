Don't believe everything you read on Instagram! Khloe Kardashian visited The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, and shared that she convinced her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, to trick her followers with a recent throwback video.

Back in August, Kim posted a video of herself, Khloe, and their sister, Kourtney Kardashian, along with the caption, "Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get four stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!! ⭐️"

Khloe set the record straight about the post on Monday, noting, "Mom dressed us in these silver lamé outfits. My mom is amazing, but also it's so embarrassing at the same time. I think that was at someone's birthday party and we were singing."

So the tape of the trio singing Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now" was not, in fact, a Star Search audition.

"Kim wanted to write a caption super obvious. She was like, 'Look at my mom dressing us like triplets.' I said, 'No! Say we're on Star Search because everyone's going to believe it,'" Khloe quipped. "And everyone totally believed my mom dressed us like that and put us on Star Search, but we weren't."

When host Corden suggested the Kardashian sisters make a girl group now, pitching the idea to momager Kris Jenner, who was in the audience, Khloe responded, "She'll do anything, don't give her any ideas. ...I think we've probably missed our time for that [though]."

While they might not be a girl group, Kim did release the single "Jam (Turn It Up)" back in 2011.

But these days the famous family is focusing on filming their new Hulu reality project after having six months off in between the end of their longrunning series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Since 2007 we haven't gone six weeks without filming, so this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had," Khloe shared. "It was weird at first but actually nice for a minute. We got to remember, 'OK, I'm not mic'd all the time. I don't have to be in full hair and makeup all day long.' It was nice, but now that we're back and going. I miss it. Even though we live next to each other and we're all weirdly obsessed with one another, there's nothing like being paid to be with one another. Shout out to Kris Jenner!"

