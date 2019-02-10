Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about her body image.

In a new interview with Stellar, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals that she never had negative feelings about her body until she began appearing on TV.

"I never, ever considered myself chubby or overweight," she says (via Daily Mail). "I didn't know that I was until I went on TV, and everyone told me that I was 'fat.'"

Kardashian also praises her family, telling the magazine that they didn't let her have disparaging thoughts about herself.

"I never felt that way, because my family never allowed me to," she says.

That lesson is one that she hopes to pass on to her 9-month-old daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"As silly as it sounds, I do positive affirmations with her in the morning," she shares. "We sit in front of the mirror. It's so corny: 'I am beautiful!'"

"It's my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful," she adds. "It's OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities."

The new interview comes just days after Kardashian said she was feeling "strong and healthy after baby" in an Instagram photo.

ET recently caught up with the reality star, who revealed how her beauty routine has changed over the last decade. Watch the video below to hear what she had to say:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian's Niece Dream Tries to Apply Her Makeup -- Watch!

Khloe Kardashian Bares Midriff While Proclaiming She's Feeling 'Strong and Healthy After Baby'

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing a ‘Kanye For President’ Hat

Related Gallery