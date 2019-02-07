Little heavy on the red lip, Dream!

Khloe Kardashian let her niece, Rob Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter, Dream, apply her lipstick on Wednesday. While we're sure she'll be a total pro in no time, she doesn't quite have the hang of it just yet, adorably veering from Aunt Khlo's lips at one part, and on her own face, getting the makeup all over her chin and cheeks.

The end result was something a little more tomato-pasty than red lip, but we've gotta say, we don't hate the look!

"I think you missed a spot over here," Khloe tells Dream, and she couldn't help but giggle when she responded by marking her chin.

Luckily, Dream will be able to get some pointers from another budding beauty queen in the Kardashian family, her cousin, North West!

Last year, Kim Kardashian talked to ET about how her 5-year-old daughter with Kanye West is already making her own beauty decisions. Watch the video below for more.

