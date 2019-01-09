Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast!

The adorable 2-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna served as a super sweet assistant to her mom's hairsylist, Jay, and showed just how smart she's getting when it comes to naming colors.

"I'm working on Mommy's hair today and guess who's my assistant?" the reality star's stylist said in a cute clip he posted to his Instagram Story Wednesday morning. "Say 'hi,' Dream."

"Hi!" the toddler responds, sweetly.

Holding up a bright blue lace wig that he was working on for Chyna, Jay asks his pint-sized apprentice for a comb, which she graciously hands over, and then points at the wig and asks, "What color is this?"

"Blue," she says confidently.

He then points to the similarly colored bow the adorable toddler is wearing in her hair and asks her to name its color as well.

"This is blue!" Dream replies excitedly as the clip ends.

The daughter of the former couple -- who are currently embroiled in a custody battle over their little girl -- turned two back in November and was treated to a lavish, fairy-themed bash.

Dream enjoyed a massive spread, ornate pixie-centric decorations and she looked magical in an ethereal blue princess gown, complete with a crown of blue and white flowers.

Clearly, little Dream has a favorite color, and she's really good at naming it.

For more on Chyna and Kardashian's little girl, check out the video below.

