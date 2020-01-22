Khloe Kardashian is taking full advantage of having a mom's night out on the town! The 35-year-old reality star attended the Abyss by Abby Arabian Nights collection launch party at Casita Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Khloe looked stunning in a metallic silver one-shoulder gown with a large chest cutout. But it was her daring leg slit that turned heads. The slit went all the way up to her waist, showing off her long legs and hip bone.

Khloe paired the look with neon yellow nails and a sparkly clutch bag in the shape of a stack of money.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

The Good American founder shared some photos and videos from the event, including one of a belly dancer showing off a snake.

Later in the evening, Kylie Jenner's longtime ex-boyfriend, Tyga, gave a live performance for the crowd, though Khloe wasn't spotted watching in the videos that appeared online.

Kylie and Tyga split up in 2017 after several years of on-off dating. Kylie later moved on to rapper Travis Scott and the pair welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018. Though Kylie and Travis have since split, the makeup mogul recently told her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, that she plans to have four kids just like the KKW Beauty founder.

"I see myself for sure having four kids. I just don't know when. I don’t have the timeline to this and I don't know if I will have four kids tomorrow, four kids in seven years." Kylie said in the YouTube clip.

Here's more with Khloe, Kylie and their family:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Reveals How Many Kids She Could See Herself Having While Doing Sister Kim's Makeup This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Jay Leno Unknowingly Inspired Daughter North's Name

Rob Kardashian and Daughter Dream Adorably Debate the Lyrics to 'Old Town Road' in Cute Video

Kylie Jenner Says She 'For Sure' Sees Herself Having 4 Kids Like Sister Kim Kardashian

Related Gallery