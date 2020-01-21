Rob Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, has a few important questions about Lil Nas X's mega-hit tune "Old Town Road."

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old reality star and father of one took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of his little girl chilling with him on his bed and asking a question some people may have never thought of.

"Can you put the horses in the front?" Dream asks, with a beaming smile, while sipping from a bottle of milk.

"It's, 'The horses in the back,'" Rob replies, off camera, clarifying the lyrics for his little girl.

Undeterred, Dream lyrically asks her dad, "Can you put the horse in the back, please? Can you put that?"

Trying to understand what exactly his daughter is asking him -- and trying to get more adorableness out of the situation -- Rob asks her what she's talking about. After batting the camera away shyly, Dream asks again (a little differently this time), "Can you put the horse in the bag?"

"It's not bag. [It's] back. 'Horses in the back,'" Rob explains.

After a long pause for consideration, Dream replies simply, "Can you put that?" Then she makes it clear she's done being filmed for the moment.

"Dream is the funniest 😆🤪😭" the adoring dad captioned the sweet clip.

The post also got a lot of love from his famous sisters. Kim Kardashian-West commented, "She is so so silly! ✨" while Khloe Kardashian added, "She’s so so cute."

The post comes just days after news broke that Rob filed legal documents seeking primary custody of Dream from his ex, Blac Chyna. They separated in 2017, after a contentious public breakup that led them to court and forced him off Instagram.

In November, Rob celebrated Dream's 3rd birthday with a luxe family get together -- complete with a Trolls cake -- as well as an awesome helicopter ride and backyard party.

Check out the video below for a look at the fun festivities.

