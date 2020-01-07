Rob Kardashian is taking matters into his own hands.

ET has learned that Kardashian, 32, recently filed legal documents seeking primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, reducing Blac Chyna’s parenting time to only weekends with a nanny present. The docs also include a request for Chyna to submit to drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before each visit with their daughter.

They additionally ask that the supervising nanny have authority to end the visit immediately should they witness any violence around Dream. Rob additionally claims he and his family, particularly his sister Khloe Kardashian, have noticed a recent change in behavior by Dream.

TMZ, who was first to report the news, also reports that in the docs Kardashian claims that his ex drinks heavily, uses drugs and gets physical. Chyna has yet to comment on the matter. ET has reached out to both Kardashian and Chyna's reps for comment.

Kardashian and Chyna separated in 2017, after a contentious public breakup that led them to court and forced him off Instagram. When ET spoke with the model in May of last year, it appeared as if the two were in a good place and had moved past the drama.

"I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," Chyna said. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

However, just a couple months later, she slammed him for apparently trying to block Dream from appearing on her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna. She also accused Kardashian's family of hypocrisy over their "insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the family's desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval."

