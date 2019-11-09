Ahead of Dream Kardashian's special day, the Kardashian family celebrated the adorable tot!

Rob Kardashian's daughter turns 3 on Sunday, but the Kardashian clan held a mini party for her on Friday night. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Story to share pics of Dream with her cousins: Psalm West, 5 months, Chicago West, 1, and True Thompson, 1.

In one sweet family pic, Chi and Kim are with the birthday girl, with Rob seemingly making a small appearance in the background. Rob, who has remained out of the spotlight for quite some time, wears a black tee-shirt and mustard baseball cap. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were also in attendance.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

Kim also posted a photo of Dream's Trolls-themed birthday cake.

Instagram Story

Rob has been attending more family events. On Halloween, Rob and Dream dressed up in coordinated Trolls outfits. ET learned that he attended his sister, Kendall Jenner's, early birthday Halloween bash, He was also spotted looking noticeably slimmer while out to celebrate Kim's recent 39th birthday.

A source told ET last week that the 32-year-old's loved ones are happy to have him around for family events again.

"Rob has been working out regularly and eating healthy and although it hasn’t been easy, he has lost weight," the source said. "Rob’s main focus has always been his daughter and that was the main reason he wanted to get healthy. The family is happy to see Rob happy and have him around for major events and holidays. Rob is in a very good place and this is only the beginning of his transition.”

The reality star has been working hard to maintain his health and fitness, and in June, a source told ET that he was ”taking his health seriously and has been working out and eating better."

For more on Rob, watch below.

