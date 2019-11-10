Dream Kardashian is 3 years old, and she's already living a life of luxury.

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to wish his daughter a happy birthday alongside new photos of her being a certified boss on a helicopter ride.

The toddler -- whom Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna -- poses outside of the chopper in a Juicy Couture tracksuit in the first few pics of Rob's slideshow. She eats a cupcake with one hand and holds a toy in the other. The next couple of snaps show the little girl enjoying her ride in the sky, living her ultimate best life.

"Happy Birthday Dream 💙💙," Rob captioned his post.

Dream's grandma, Kris Jenner, also shared a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday to our beautiful Dream girl!!!" Kris wrote. "You are such an angel and I adore you! From the moment you were born you stole my heart and everyone else’s around you. You have the most beautiful smile and adorable laugh and I love you so so much... you are such a blessing love bug. 💕💕."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Dream's birthday with a precious party on Friday night. Kim Kardashian West shared the adorable pics on her Instagram Story, including shots of Dream with her cousins Psalm West, 5 months, Chicago West, 1, and True Thompson, also 1.

A source recently told ET that Rob is in a "good place" with his health as he starts to make more appearances on his family's social media.



"Rob has been working out regularly and eating healthy and although it hasn’t been easy, he has lost weight," the source said. "Rob’s main focus has always been his daughter and that was the main reason he wanted to get healthy. The family is happy to see Rob happy and have him around for major events and holidays. Rob is in a very good place and this is only the beginning of his transition.”

See more in the video below.

