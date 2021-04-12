True Thompson is turning three and her family is going all out, in typical Kardashian-family fashion. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram Monday to share a series of pink balloon-filled photos of her and the toddler along with a sweet birthday tribute to her baby girl.

"And Just like that.... you are THREE 🥺 Happy birthday my sweet True!!!! I am not ready for you to be 3. I almost cry every time I call you “Baby True” and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice “I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl!” I’m not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True," the doting mom wrote.

Kardashian went on to list the ways True has changed her life before calling the three-year-old "every dream I've ever had of becoming a mommy come True."

"You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of. You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world. Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel. Happy birthday my baby True 🎈 @wildchildparty 📸 @patty.othon."

The pastel-infused party featured plenty of balloons, a bouncy castle, Disney princesses, cupcakes and more.

True's dad, Tristan Thompson, also got in on the birthday tribute, sharing an adorable throwback of his baby girl on his Instagram Story, writing, "My Princess. Happy 3rd bday!!"

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The NBA star also shared a sweet video of his "baby TuTu" running towards him for a hug.

"My Princess 👑 Daddy Loves you Baby TuTu❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

The family matriarch, Kris Jenner, also celebrated her granddaughter, saying True is just like her mommy.

"Happy third birthday to our beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, precious True!! You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you, our angel girl! 💗 Lovey xo," Jenner, who True calls, "Lovey," wrote next to a set of photos of the toddler over the years.

Kim Kardashian West shared some vacation throwbacks of her and her neice, saying she couldn't ask for a better bestie for her youngest daughter, Chicago West.

"Happy 3rd birthday my sweet True! You are such a light in our family and we all love you so much! Always the most polite giving everyone hugs and kisses! I couldn’t ask for a better bestie for Chi Chi!"

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about the possibility of trying for baby number two with Thompson. The couple discussed expanding their family in a clip from the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,'" Kardashian told Thompson of her sister, Kim.

"In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never, ever imagined having an only child. Especially being on quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. They were isolated even from each other (True's cousins) for so long," she continued. "I don't know. True's getting older and I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

Thompson seemed on board with the plan, excitedly nodding his head and smiling as he said, "Yep. Mmmhmm. [That's what] I like to hear."

Watch the clip below to hear more about the couple's plans to grow as a family.

