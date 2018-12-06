Tristan Thompson is in some trouble with the NBA.



On Thursday, it was announced by the league that the Cleveland Cavaliers center is being fined $15,000 for making an “inappropriate gesture” at a fan in attendance, according to ESPN.

The incident occurred near the end of the Cavaliers' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, where Cleveland won 99-97. The 27-year-old ballplayer scored 19 points and claimed 14 rebounds throughout the game.



The news arrives just days after Khloe Kardashian, Thompson's girlfriend and the mother of his child, shared that she’s undergone an amazing change to welcome the winter months.



On Wednesday, Kardashian revealed that she’s had her hair dyed platinum blonde!



“I looooove my new hair color!” the 34-year-old reality star captioned a photo displaying the vibrant look. “Thank you so much @traceycunningham1 for always being available for my last minute hair ideas.”

Tracey Cunningham, her hairstylist, also shared some videos of the new look including one featuring baby True in her mother’s arms while in front of a Christmas tree.

So, although Thompson has a hefty fine to pay, he's got one beautiful family waiting for him back home. That's gotta help take the edge off!

