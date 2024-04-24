The rage will have to wait! Kid Cudi announced on Wednesday that his Insano: Engage The Rage World Tour is canceled after he broke his foot during his Coachella performance on Sunday.

The "Mojo So Dope" rapper shared the news via social media. "From your friend, Scott 🥺 with mad love," the 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, captioned the message.

"Guys, so I have a broken calcaneus," he began his post. "I'm headed to surgery now and there's gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. There's just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought."

Kid Cudi broke his foot during his performance at the Coachella Valley Music Festival. - Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Cudi continued, "Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you'll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can't wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I'm so sorry fam and I love you all so much."

He ended his post by expressing to fans how upset he is to have to pull the plug on the tour, but reassured them that he's not in much pain and in good spirits.

"I'm really disappointed as I'm sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That's a promise," he wrote. "I'm OK, just a lil soreness but I'm in good spirits."

Cudi's Insano Engage The Rage Tour was set to kick-off June 28 in Austin, Texas. Pusha T, Jaden Smith and Earthgang were set to hit the road alongside the rapper.

On Sunday, Cudi made his highly-anticipated return to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. In videos captured by the crowd, the "Day 'N Night" rapper was towards the final act of his set when he leaped off the stage to show his fans some love.

As he made the jump, Cudi fell completely to the ground and was seen rolling in pain -- still with a smile on his face. The set ended early and the rapper was carried backstage and taken away in a ambulance.

In a tweet following the incident, Cudi confirmed his injury.

"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy," he wrote. "I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

Kid Cudi assured his fans his was in good spirits and was being taken care of by Lola Sartore. - Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Following his injury, Cudi has been showered with love from his fans and followers. On Tuesday, the rapper reassured them that he was in good hands, as his mother and fiancé Lola Sartore are taking good care of him.

"Layin n bed w my moms like when I was a kid," he wrote on X. "Her and my fiancé Lola have been holdin me down since I got injured and I feel like the luckiest man alive."

RELATED CONTENT: