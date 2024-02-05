Killer Mike isn't going to let an arrest get him down. The 48-year-old rapper may have been led away from the 2024 GRAMMY Awards in handcuffs on Sunday night, but that's not going to take away from his impressive sweep at the annual awards show.

Breaking his silence on his arrest on Monday's episode of V-103's Big Tigger Morning Talk Show, Mike was clearly relishing in his victories.

"What had happened was?" one emcee asked Mike, clearly alluding to the arrest news.

"Ain't nothing had happened was. I won them GRAMMYs, we slide, we partied all night," Mike said, laughing.

He regularly tried to change the topic, saying, "We winners, that's it," and adding of his sharp style, "Didn't I look good?"

Finally, Mike conceded, "We hit a speed bump and then we head back to the party, man."

When another emcee asked Mike if the arrest overshadowed his GRAMMY wins, the Atlanta, Georgia-based rapper shut down the comment quickly.

"We not even gonna allow you to ask that question. We're gonna get back to the real question — how did he do it? Three GRAMMYs," Mike marveled. "Thirty years in game, 48 years old, beat out everyone in the thang, man. He beat the best of the best. So all you can say is he one of the best. The best album in the 50th year of hip-hop came from Atlanta, Georgia, from a man who will be 50 years old in three years."

Mike, whose legal name is Michael Render, took home three GRAMMY Awards for Best Rap Album for MICHAEL, Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers" and Best Rap Song for "Scientists & Engineers."

Moments later, Mike was seen in a video from The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner being led out of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in handcuffs.

"On Sunday Feb. 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court," the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET of the incident. "The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division."

The department went on to identify the suspect as 48-year-old Michael Render, Killer Mike's legal name, adding that the performer was "booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and has been released on zero bail."

Chick Hearn Court is located directly next to the Crypto.com Arena where the GRAMMY Awards took place on Sunday.

Following the ordeal, GRAMMY chief Harvey Mason Jr. was seen on the phone while huddled around Killer Mike's team. The Los Angeles Times reported that Killer Mike was released from police custody hours after he was retained.

