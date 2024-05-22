Surprise! Season 5 of The Kardashians kicked off with a shocking moment on Thursday. In preview footage for the rest of the season, Kim Kardashian knocks on a door and is met with the newly freed Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

In the clip, Kim is wearing a brown, shearling-lined coat, and says, "Hi, Gypsy!"

Gypsy, who is clad in a white lace top and black skirt, greets the reality star with an enthusiastic "Hi!" before the two hug.

The moment wasn't predicted as neither Kim nor Gypsy have revealed that they have met in person.

Gypsy has been vocal about wanting to work with Kim on the topic of prison reform after spending eight years behind bars.

After Kim included Gypsy's 2017 documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, on her list of must-watch true crime shows, Gypsy replied to the shout-out, writing, "Maybe we should unite forces together to make real change within the justice system."

For her part, Kim is known for her work with multiple presidential administrations, working to get inmates released early. She is also studying to become an official lawyer herself.

Gypsy went to prison for her involvement in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Dee Dee, who had been manipulating her daughter's life, portraying her as terminally ill.

Earlier this month, Gypsy spoke with ET about the next chapter of her life, saying, "I think that I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months. I think that right now I'm just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

