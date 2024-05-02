Gypsy Rose Blanchard is loving her new look. The 32-year-old Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star hit the red carpet for Lifetime's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, freshly recovered from her recent nose job.

"I think that I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months," she gushed to ET's Deidre Behar. "I think that right now I'm just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering."

With a giggle, she added, "In my pretty girl era, as they say!"

Gypsy is currently promoting her upcoming eight-part docuseries for Lifetime, which debuts in June.

"I think I'm most excited for fans and people to see me grow as an individual," she shared of the project. "Just me learning about myself these last four months. I think that it's important for people to see me grow from prison version of myself to who I am today and how I got there."

Gypsy was released from prison in December, eight years after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

With Life After Lockup, Gypsy is hoping to set the record straight on the public perception of her.

"I think the biggest misconception is that I'm a master manipulator," she told ET. "I think that, yes, I've made some bad choices in the past, but I don't think that labels me as an individual, I think that everybody should have a second chance and make themselves into a new person and I feel like I should be given that same grace, as well."

Since her release, Gypsy has become the subject of near constant headlines as she shares her life on social media. Addressing the critics of her newfound fame, Gypsy said that she "didn't choose" to be famous.

"It was put on me upon arrest," she said. "Before my face even hit an interview camera, people were invested in my life and my story. And so it was out of my control. I think what I have done is just basically share my story from my own voice and, I mean, I'd rather put the truth out there than speculate about my life and it be wrong. So I don't think that there's anything wrong with wanting to set the record straight."

Still, she added, she's not exactly "enjoying" all the attention.

"I would say more 'accept,'" she said of her place in the spotlight.

Gypsy said she recently checked out the first 30 minutes of Hulu's 2019 drama series about her story, The Act, in which she and her mother were portrayed by Joey King and Patricia Arquette, respectively.

"It's a little emotionally taxing," she said, explaining why she hadn't watched the entire series. "But I will say, Joey King did an amazing job playing me, and I think that is a courageous woman for taking on the role that is me."

