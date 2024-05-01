Gypsy Rose Blanchard is living her best life in California -- that's according to her TikTok page, of course.

In a video posted on Wednesday, the Lifetime star, 32, showed off her glammed-up new look with bronzed skin and blonde locks, as well as her freshly healed nose sans bruising or bandages from the cosmetic procedure she underwent earlier this year.

In the clip -- which she used to promote her new show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up -- Blanchard lip-synchs to Sabrina Carpenter's new song, "Espresso," from a California pier, sporting a summery pink dress that displayed her forearm tattoos.

While the video is less than 15 seconds, it quickly caught the attention of her millions of fans and followers around the world, including one unlikely supporter with a personal connection to Blanchard's choice of accompanying music for the clip.

Carpenter -- fresh off back-to-back Coachella performances, where she was supported by her rumored boyfriend, Barry Keoghan -- took to the comments of the viral video to give Blanchard a thumbs up for using her song and getting in on the "I'm Working Late" trend taking over social media.

"You served," the "Feather" hitmaker, 24, responded to the video.

Blanchard's new look is a far cry from her appearance in the newly-dropped trailer for Life After Lock Up, which released just hours before her social media post.

In the trailer for the eight-part docuseries, Blanchard first clues fans in on her desire to explore plastic surgery and the concept of trouble in paradise for her and her estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she split from in March.

"I don't want to be me," she says in one emotional snippet, foreshadowing her nose job.

"I just don't know if I'm going to be happy in this marriage, eventually I'm going to want a divorce," Blanchard says in another clip.

ET reported that she filed for divorce from Anderson in early April, and shortly after, she asked a local court for a restraining order against her estranged husband, who she married in July 2022 while still in prison.

The notable figure's life has been non-stop since her December release from jail after serving seven years for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. As documented in the new show, viewers will get a front-row seat to just how quickly her life transformed after prison.

"I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up," she told ET in April.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premieres on Lifetime on June 3.

