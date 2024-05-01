Gypsy Rose Blanchard is giving the world a look at her life following her release from prison.

Lifetime released the emotional trailer for the upcoming 8-part docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, and it's giving the world an in-depth look at the highs and lows in the wake of her prison stint.

"Everybody's just gone Gypsy crazy," she says as clips of her and her husband, Ryan Anderson, meeting fans, speaking to paparazzi and embracing life in the public eye run. Things quickly take a turn as Gypsy sits on the couch and scrolls her phone and talks about the death threats she's received and questions her safety. In another part of the trailer, Gypsy and Ryan are being followed while they are in a car.

Things are looking up as she celebrates her time at home with her family, and has the chance to do something she's wanted -- making a change to her appearance with plastic surgery.

"I don't want to be me," she says in an emotional clip.

The docuseries will also show the breakdown of her and Ryan's marriage.

"I just don't know if I'm going to be happy in this marriage, eventually I'm going to want a divorce," Gypsy says during a conversation.

The trailer ends with a pivotal moment, as Gypsy explains to the camera that her parole officer got a complaint from someone who claimed she "threatened" them. Gypsy cries as she is comforted by a member of her family.

"I do not feel free," she says. "I am in a different form of prison."

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023, following an eight-year bid after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the months following her release, Gypsy documented her life with her husband, Ryan. However, last month, Gypsy filed for divorce from her husband, whom she was married to for less than two years. The same week, Gypsy shared that she would undergo cosmetic surgery to alter the appearance of her nose.

"I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up." she told ET.

The 8-part series premieres June 3 on Lifetime.

