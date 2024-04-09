Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking to make her split from husband Ryan Scott Anderson official.

On Monday, the 32-year-old Louisiana resident filed for divorce from her husband of just under two years, ET has confirmed. According to court records, Blanchard filed just before 2 p.m. in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. The filing has yet to be assigned a judge and is still being processed.

The legal filing comes just one week after she announced in a private Facebook post obtained by People that they were separating.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents [sic] home down the bayou," she wrote at the time. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson - Instagram

ET reached out Blanchard's reps following the divorce filing on Monday who shared that she would not be releasing a new statement and that viewers will be able to see get the full story when her new show debuts on Lifetime in June.

"Gypsy Rose Blanchard has openly shared her life with Lifetime and our cameras from the moment she was paroled. Her story, including her relationship with Ryan, will continue to unfold on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, debuting this June on Lifetime," the network said.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Anderson addressed the split and echoed Lifetime's statement, telling his followers that they will see what "really happened" when their docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, releases in two months.

"Hey, everybody, I just wanted to say thank you all for the support and the nice messages I've been getting from people," he said in the video. "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot so stay tuned for that."

The divorce filing in which Blanchard is the petitioner follows her December release from prison after a seven-year stint behind bars for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. While in prison, she began a correspondence with Anderson and the pair were married in July 2022.

In January, ET spoke with Blanchard and Anderson about their semi-newlywed bliss and their plans for the future, which they said at the time included children and establishing their lives together.

"I don't have any reservations," she said of having kids. "We both have talked about starting a family, we just don't know when yet."

"My life is a little hectic right now. So we're just trying to take it day by day," she shared. "We're just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson during an interview with ET in January - ET

Blanchard is currently in a season of change altogether as she recently was spotted hanging out with her ex, Ken Urker. In her 2024 Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she shared that she maintained contact with Urker amid her marriage to Anderson and that they were merely good friends.

ET also recently confirmed that Blanchard underwent a rhinoplasty surgery to alter the shape of her nose. She shared that as she continues to grow and change emotionally and mentally post-prison, she is looking to make tangible changes as well. In January, she also chopped off several inches of her hair and donated it to The Great Cut, an organization that creates wigs for kids in need.

"I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up." the real-life inspiration for Hulu's The Act told ET regarding her nose procedure.

Despite their separation, the couple's docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, will premiere June 3 on Lifetime as planned.

