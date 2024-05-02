Gypsy Rose Blanchard is taking the next step in her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

The 32-year-old Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star was solo on the red carpet for Lifetime's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but had Urker on her mind while speaking with ET's Deidre Behar.

"Unfortunately tonight's not date night," she said. "He lives in Dallas, and I live in Louisiana."

But the two won't be separated for much longer, she revealed.

"He's actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me" Gypsy told ET.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends "An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies" FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - JC Olivera/WireImage

Gypsy and Ken connected while she was serving time for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, through a prison pen pal program. The pair got engaged in 2019, but the two split and Gypsy connected with Ryan Scott Anderson -- whom she married in 2022 -- while in prison.

The rekindled romance with Ken comes amid Gypsy's divorce from Ryan. ET reported that she filed for divorce from Anderson in early April, and shortly after, she asked a local court for a restraining order against her estranged husband.

"I think with our history, we've always had a very close connection," Gypsy said of Ken on Wednesday. "Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we're just hopeful for what our future has in store. You know, I know that I'm going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life."

As for whether that may include wedding bells again, Gypsy isn't ruling it out. While she believes that Ken is the one for her, Gypsy explained why she won't be rushing down the aisle.

"I've always said Ken was my soulmate," she told ET. "But I don't want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don't want to put expectations and make things too heavy."

For now, she said, "We're just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard arrives at An Evening With Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies FYC Event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Gypsy was beaming for the cameras in a black shirt with matching red blazer and shorts, sporting full glam and showing off the results of her recent nose job. The reality star and formerly incarcerated individual promises a no holds barred look at her life in her upcoming eight-part docuseries for Lifetime, which debuts in June.

"I didn't place any limits on anything," she told ET. "I brought, you know, the crew and the filmmakers along these last four months of my life being very transparent. I put it all on the table, I put my whole life for viewers to see who I am as an individual, my true self."

As for who that self is today, Gypsy said, "I am a woman that is feeling very empowered and confident in who she is. And this is definitely going to be a new chapter in my life, and I'm exploring it to the fullest."

