Since her release from prison, 32-year-old Gypsy Rose Blanchard has become a topic of widespread discussion, with many intrigued by her story and recent activities. Taking to TikTok, Blanchard shared insights into her life behind bars, including her makeup hacks and personal struggles.

In a series of videos posted on May 15, Blanchard opened up about her experience with makeup while incarcerated. Admitting that she had limited experience with cosmetics due to restrictions before prison, she revealed her ingenuity in crafting makeshift beauty products.

"My history with makeup is not a very long one," Blanchard said. "So, before I went to prison, I was not allowed to wear makeup."

In the first video, titled "GRWM Part 1," Blanchard disclosed her methods for creating mascara, using toothpaste and ink pen ink mixed together. Despite the unconventional ingredients, she explained that she aimed to maintain a presentable appearance, particularly when going to court during her time in county jail. Describing the sensation of minty toothpaste in her eyes as she applied the DIY mascara, Blanchard humorously recounted the challenges she faced.

"How I did that is, I had took toothpaste and broke a pen apart — like an ink pen — and mixed it together to make mascara and I would apply it with a toothbrush," Blanchard said.

"Now as you could imagine, oh my God. The minty freshness that was on my eyeballs was burning my eyes, but I wanted to look decent and presentable, so I just did it," she added.

Continuing her resourcefulness, Blanchard shared her technique for eyeshadow, utilizing coffee grounds for their powder-like consistency. Her creativity extended beyond makeup as she discussed coping mechanisms for stress, revealing her tendency to cut her hair using toenail clippers in moments of heightened anxiety, a practice born out of the lack of scissors in prison showers.

In another video segment captioned "GRWM part 2 woman empowerment," Blanchard delved into her decision to undergo a nose job in April. Citing a genetic bump on her nose inherited from her paternal side and feelings of insecurity stemming from teasing, she expressed satisfaction with the cosmetic procedure, emphasizing her contentment with her body overall.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star hit the red carpet for Lifetime's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles earlier this month, freshly recovered from her recent nose job.

"I think that I'm entering into a new era in my life, definitely, having learned a lot about me over these last four months," she told ET's Deidre Behar. "I think that right now I'm just trying to move forward in my life and kind of showing who I am and discovering."

With a giggle, she added, "In my pretty girl era, as they say!"

Gypsy is currently promoting her upcoming eight-part docuseries for Lifetime, which debuts in June.

"I think I'm most excited for fans and people to see me grow as an individual," she shared of the project. "Just me learning about myself these last four months. I think that it's important for people to see me grow from prison version of myself to who I am today and how I got there."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard - JC Olivera/WireImage

Blanchard is also taking the next step in her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

The 32-year-old was solo on the red carpet, but had Urker on her mind while speaking with ET.

"Unfortunately tonight's not date night," she said. "He lives in Dallas, and I live in Louisiana."

But the two won't be separated for much longer, she revealed.

"He's actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me," Gypsy told ET.

Gypsy and Ken connected while she was serving time for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, through a prison pen pal program. The pair got engaged in 2019, but the two split and Gypsy connected with Ryan Scott Anderson -- whom she married in 2022 -- while in prison.

The rekindled romance with Ken comes amid Gypsy's split from Ryan. ET reported that she filed for divorce from Anderson in early April, and shortly after, she asked a local court for a restraining order against her estranged husband.

Gypsy was released from prison in December, eight years after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

With Life After Lockup, Gypsy is hoping to set the record straight on the public perception of her.

"I think the biggest misconception is that I'm a master manipulator," she told ET. "I think that, yes, I've made some bad choices in the past, but I don't think that labels me as an individual, I think that everybody should have a second chance and make themselves into a new person and I feel like I should be given that same grace, as well."

Since her release, Gypsy has become the subject of near constant headlines as she shares her life on social media. Addressing the critics of her newfound fame, Gypsy said that she "didn't choose" to be famous.

"It was put on me upon arrest," she said. "Before my face even hit an interview camera, people were invested in my life and my story. And so it was out of my control. I think what I have done is just basically shared my story from my own voice and, I mean, I'd rather put the truth out there than speculate about my life and it be wrong. So I don't think that there's anything wrong with wanting to set the record straight."

Still, she added, she's not exactly "enjoying" all the attention.

"I would say more 'accept,'" she said of her place in the spotlight.

Gypsy said she recently checked out the first 30 minutes of Hulu's 2019 drama series about her story, The Act, in which she and her mother were portrayed by Joey King and Patricia Arquette, respectively.

"It's a little emotionally taxing," she said, explaining why she hadn't watched the entire series. "But I will say, Joey King did an amazing job playing me, and I think that is a courageous woman for taking on the role that is me."

