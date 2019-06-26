Kim Kardashian West is facing some backlash.

Following the Tuesday announcement of her shapewear line, criticism poured in for the 38-year-old reality star's choice of name for her new company. Kardashian West opted to name her company Kimono, a word that is defined by Merriam-Webster as "a long robe with wide sleeves traditionally worn with a broad sash as an outer garment by the Japanese."

In addition to naming her company after the traditional Japanese garment, Kardashian West, according to multiple outlets, has applied to trademark the name in a specific font version of the word.

Kardashian West's trademark request didn't sit well with many on the internet, who began using the hashtag #KimOhNo and claiming that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was appropriating Japanese culture. ET has reached out to Kardashian West's rep for comment.

"My culture is not your plaything," one Twitter user wrote.

"My culture is not your brand generator," another account wrote.

Other online users opted to share photos of themselves in traditional kimonos as a way of explaining their significance to Japanese culture.

Me wearing A #KIMONO with hakama for my graduation👘🎓🌸

Very sad to hear @kimkardashian has trademarked “Kimono” for her new underwear line😭 #KimOhNopic.twitter.com/ET5iVojTYa — Emi🛰草野絵美 (@emikusano) June 26, 2019

This is #kimono I wore to my wedding. I'd like Kim to imagine how she'd feel if someone treated her wedding, prom or baptism dresses as lingerie.

"Kimono" are not just clothes but are a symbol that evokes precious memories and important life events. #KimOhNopic.twitter.com/gD2KrTzsLR — Misako Oi (@misakohi) June 26, 2019

Kim, I’m sure your shapewear’s nice, but please don’t take the name of a beautiful, traditional Japanese wardrobe and use it for your undies. This is me in various kimonos over the years. Hairstyle may not be traditional, but my kimonos sure were! 👘 #KimOhNopic.twitter.com/5Z4uKwro6B — Yoko Moncol (@NotLikeYokoOno) June 26, 2019

These are my grandmother's kimonos. Some of these are dyed and embroidered by herself. When I was child, I loved watching she embroidered on kimono cloth. My grandmother who makes beautiful embroidery is also beautiful and I always felt it magical. #KimOhNopic.twitter.com/29v3pzCGDn — Ginji_GoldFish (@Ginji_GoldFish) June 26, 2019

The controversy comes at a somewhat ironic time, as just last week, Kardashian West announced that she's set to cover the August issue of Vogue Japan.

In Tuesday's announcement, Kardashian West said that she had been developing the project for a year, but has been passionate about it for 15 years.

"Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," she explained. "I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware [sic] color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this."

Watch the video below for another controversy that recently befell Kardashian West.

