Kim Kardashian is in her Actress Era! On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 43-year-old reality star celebrates the premiere of her season of American Horror Story: Delicate, where she plays publicist Siobhan Corbyn.

Her turn in the Ryan Murphy miniseries is met with praise, so much so that the veteran TV producer approaches her about doing her own show. Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, meet with Ryan, who notes that he wrote the part of Siobhan specifically for Kim.

"You were really, really good to the point where they called me and were like, 'Do you think Kim would want to do her own show?'" Ryan says as the Skims creator's eyes widen.

"F**k, what did I get myself into?" Kim asks in her confessional interview, laughing. "Can I really pull this off? But I think I can."

The Glee creator then pitches the Kim-focused series, which is actually pretty perfect.

"Kim is the world's best, most expensive divorce lawyer, and she has her own firm, and the thing about her firm is it's an all-female firm," Ryan says, as Kim jokes that she "has some experience" with divorce lawyers and calls the female-centric focus "on brand."

"When you're through a divorce, I would imagine that you're very close to your lawyer and you tell them everything," Ryan says, adding, "It has what Sex and the City has, which is girlfriends. It has a bond of women trying to get through an experience together."

Kim reflects on the "funny" moments she's shared with her own divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who did two of her three divorces.

"I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' And the next one she'd be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again,'" Kim quips.

Kim was previously married to Kanye West, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas. She and Kanye share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

One of her biggest challenges is time management between her four kids, businesses, law school, and the family's reality show.

"We have to build a sound stage outside your backdoor," Ryan jokes of shooting the unnamed series in Los Angeles.

Kim thinks that once she wraps up law school by taking the bar exam in 2025, she'll be free to focus on her own show.

And Ryan shares the perfect catchphrase, saying, "Not only am I a lawyer, but I play one on TV."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

