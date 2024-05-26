Kim Kardashian is one proud mama bear lion after North West hit the stage in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl to roaring applause.

On Saturday, the 10-year-old daughter of Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 46, -- who split in 2021 after seven years of marriage -- played Simba in the special event celebrating 30 years since the movie's release.

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder gave her 362 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at North's shining moment as the iconic Disney character. In one pic, North smiles sweetly while standing alongside the original singing voice of Simba, Jason Weaver.

North West poses with the actor who played Zazu during 'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' - @KimKardashian via Instagram Story

North West and Jason Weaver, the original voice of Simba from 'The Lion King' - @KimKardashian via Instagram Story

Weaver, 44, posted his photo with North on his Instagram, calling her a "young superstar in the making."

"I'm so PROUD you, North!! You're doing a such PHENOMENAL job in this show," Weaver wrote.

On stage, the oldest of Kardashian and West's four children -- they also share Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 -- sang "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" from the animated film, appearing in a costume resembling the titular animal.

North West in a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' - @KimKardashian via Instagram Story

Other photos shared by Kardashian see North backstage looking anxious and excited while convening with fellow cast members and even taking a moment to fix her younger sister's hair while awaiting her turn to perform.

Content posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed North busting a move and singing her song, while her parents, siblings and other family members gleefully looked on from the audience. One picture shared by YZY Updates showed West -- dressed in all white with black sunglasses on -- holding up his phone as Kardashian was seated nearby with two of their other children. North's aunt, Khloé Kardashian, also looked to be in attendance.

ET was in the audience and watched as North gave her rendition and later rejoined her fellow cast on stage to bow. At one point, the young performer attempted to grab the hand of her co-star, Billy Eichner, who did not notice, causing for a hilarious moment until she caught his attention. Eichner voiced Timon in the 2019 live-action version of the film.

The night also featured show-stopping performances from cast members from the animated, live-action and stage versions of the story, including Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, Heather Headley and Jeremy Irons, who each received standing ovations for their respective songs. The entire show was dedicated to Richard Sherman, the legendary Mary Poppins and "It's a Small World" composer who died on Saturday at the age of 95.

North West fixing sister Chicago West's hair backstage at 'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' - @KimKardashian via Instagram Story

North West preparing to go on stage before 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King' - @KimKardashian via Instagram Story

A photo of the sign posted on North West's dressing room - @KimKardashian via Instagram Story

It's not the first time North has lent her voice to a project she is passionate about. Back in February, she appeared on her dad's song, "Talking/Once Again," featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

"I love it here / We gonna take over the year for another year / It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie," North sings in that song. "Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy." She also starred in the music video, which has amassed 20 million views on YouTube.

West previously teased North's appearance on his latest album, Vultures, during a listening party in Miami back in December, where he played a clip of his daughter dropping bars on the song.

RELATED CONTENT: