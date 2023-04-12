Kim Kardashian is dipping a toe back in the dating pool. The reality star turned mogul has not been publicly linked to anyone since splitting fromPete Davidson back in August, but a source now tells ET that Kardashian is ready to make a new love connection.

"Kim is more open to dating again and putting herself out there," the source says. "She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place."

Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November after a lengthy two-year process. One month later, the 42-year-old admitted that she hopes she could one day marry again. She was famously married to Kris Humphries for 72 hours in 2011 and, before that, eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 when she was 19 years old.

"I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian said on The goop Podcast, "fourth time's a charm. It's going to work out."

Kardashian shares four children -- 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 5-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm -- with West. Last month, a source told ET that the former couple was doing their best to co-parent amid the rapper's recent romance with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

"Kim and Kanye’s relationship is OK," even though the pair was "still having some back and forth with a few arguments."

The source added, "But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim."

