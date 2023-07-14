Kim Kardashian is aging herself. On Friday, the 42-year-old reality star joined the group of celebs that have used TikTok's viral aging filter with a video featuring herself and her eldest child, North West.

"I look gorgeous," Kim says in the clip with a laugh, before North comes into the frame.

"You don't look any older!" the 10-year-old's mom says. "How is that possible?"

"Gorgeous award," Kim captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber was a fan of the filter, as she explained in her post, "I look exactly like my Nana. This is so weird. I love it."

"It's giving my Nana's twin," Hailey wrote alongside the clip.

Kylie Jenner also tried it out, but was unimpressed by what the filter showed.

"I don't like it," she complained. "I don't like it at all. No."

Kylie and Kim aren't the only members of their family who enjoying spending time on TikTok. Kylie's daughter, 5-year-old Stormi, is a frequent user of the social platform. Watch the video below to see the tot's best TikTok moments.

