Kim Kardashian has come a long way since middle school.

While looking through old photo albums on Tuesday, the 37-year-old reality star couldn't help but share a few throwback snaps with her fans on social media. Kim hilariously reflected on her 8th grade school portrait, poking fun at beauty mistakes she's now learned from.

"That was me in 8th grade. Look at my eyebrows, Anatasia would be mortified!" she joked while referencing her brow guru, Anatasia Soare.

The mother of three then panned over to another snap, this time of a photobooth shot of herself a year older. "Look, I was obsessed... I think this was 9th grade, yeah. I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore!" she squealed.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has reflected on her old beauty habits. When her mom, Kris Jenner, shared a throwback pic of the two of them in 1997, the reality star couldn't help but comment on her "horrendous" pencil-thin eyebrows.

It was another beauty regret that was fresh in Kardashian's memory during a 2017 interview with ET, however. She'll always remember that time she got a vampire facial while pregnant with her first child, North.

"[I found out] I was pregnant a couple days before, and I didn't tell anyone and we were filming. So I get there, and they said, 'Take a Vicodin and numbing cream,'" she recalled of the procedure, which uses your own blood to stimulate healthy activity in stem cells. "I couldn't do either, and I said, 'Oh no, I don't want numbing cream.'"

"They thought I was such a champ, and I can't believe I went through with it," Kardashian shared. "I do regret not saying, 'I am not going to do this right now.' That was probably the most painful thing I ever did."

