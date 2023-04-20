Kim Kardashian Moonlights as Pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger: See the Pics
Kim Kardashian dropped some serious fashion and culture knowledge while doing a little cosplaying and looking like a million bucks.
The 42-year-old business mogul took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted photos of herself as a spitting image of the pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger. She rocked a hot pink SKIMS full-length catsuit that exquisitely hugged her figure, and she paired the look with hip-hugging hot pink boots and shades.
"Fun Fact- The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly 💓," she wrote in her caption.
For the younger millennial generation, that would be Kimberly Hart, the character portrayed by Amy Jo Johnson on the hit superhero TV series in the 1990s.
Kim's outfit garnered rave reviews, and even Paris Hilton couldn't help herself by dropping her iconic catchphrase, "That’s hot 💓💓💓."
Kim moonlighting as the pink Power Ranger comes just weeks after Jo Johnson last month set the record straight on why she chose not to appear in the upcoming Netflix reboot, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.
"Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money Simply not true," Johnson tweeted. "Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s 🤣 or couldn’t go to NZ for a month. Or none of ur beeswax 🐝."
While Jo Johnson skipped on the reboot, Kardashian made news earlier this month when it was announced she officially joined Ryan Murphy's season 12 of American Horror Story. She'll make her AHS debut alongside Emma Roberts, who will return to the franchise after last appearing in season 9's 1984.
