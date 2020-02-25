Kim Kardashian Poses With Her Idol Cher in '60s Inspired Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian West's dreams are coming true! The longtime Cher fan got the chance to pose with her idol in a new photo shoot for Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book's POWER issue.

For the shoot, which was headed up by famed photographers Mert & Marcus, both ladies donned black biker gear, big hair and rode on Harley Davidson motorcycles. They posed both together and solo alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Fans first got the hint that the reality star and the pop legend were working together in January when videos surfaced of them at the shoot in Los Angeles.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

In addition to the epic photos, the ladies also talk about causes close to their hearts for the magazine.

Kim specifically discusses how being a mom to her four kids with Kanye West inspired her to work in prison reform.

“My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out," she explains. "Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids.”

She adds, “I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier…I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop.”

Kim has been very open about her love of Cher in the past. She's previously dressed as the icon for Halloween and attended her Las Vegas residency show with her pals on one episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She also channeled the music legend for a 2017 photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar Arabia. Check it out:

