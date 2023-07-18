Kim Kardashian Reacts to Woman Claiming Her Shapewear Saved Her Life After She Was Shot Multiple Times
Kim Kardashian's shapewear is doubling as a life-saving measure!
A fan named Angelina recently revealed in a TikTok video that she was wearing SKIMS when she was shot on New Year's Eve and credits the shapewear for saving her life.
"Kim Kardashian saved my life," Angelina says in the now-viral video. "This New Year's I got shot four times. The night that I got shot, under my dress I was wearing a SKIMS-shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out."
@honeygxd no but fr, thanks kim 😭😭🫶🏼 #fyp#foryou#gunviolence#kimkardashian#kim#skims#skimsbodysuit#gunviolenceawareness♬ dream - 💗
She continues, "I recommend it. I'm definitely going to buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It's like body armor for women."
Angelina ended her video with a direct shout-out to the founder of the company.
"Call it fate or call it Jesus," she says. "Imma call it Kim. Imma call it Kim, for sure."
Catching wind of the video, Kim shared it in a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story.
"wowww," the Kardashians star wrote next to praying hand emojis.
In a follow up video, Angelina revealed that one of the bullets is still inside of her body, as it would be more risky for doctors to try to remove it. The 22-year-old also took the time to share which exact bodysuit she was wearing on the night of the shooting, adding that it was "so sad" that the night of the shooting was the first time she got to wear the SKIMS.
@honeygxd Replying to @Lauren ✈️ The body suit i wore that night is shown at the end!! Just some more shapewear lore lol #kimkardashian#skims♬ original sound - angelina
Angelina also shared that she did get a refund and an additional discount for the bodysuit that was cut by doctors and taken away for evidence by the police.
There's no word if Kim personally reached out to Angelina or if she will join the ranks as one of SKIMS' long line of brand ambassadors.
