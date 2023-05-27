It probably doesn't happen often, if at all, but Kim Kardashian and her family got turned down when they tried to gift a SKIMS swag bag. The recipient who turned down the gift? Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Since being sworn in as the first Black woman mayor of Los Angeles in December, Bass has been the recipient of more than 130 gifts, according to Reuters, who filed a public records request and subsequently received a log of the gifts sent the mayor's way since being sworn in.

On April 30, Kardashian and her family sent a SKIMS swag bag that included "SKIMS items, messenger, liquor, hot sauce, makeup items, face light shields, hats." The swag bag was valued at $600, and the log notes Bass declined to accept it.

As for why, the city's ethics commission notes that "gifts from reportable sources are limited to $590 per source per year." The SKIMS swag bag would put the gift $10 over the limit.

Among other gifts the mayor also declined included a $97 necklace, $100 mobile tablet, $260 custom jersey from MLS club LAFC, wardrobe worth $400 and $220 worth of ski shirts and jackets. But the Kardashians' SKIMS swag bag was, by far, the most expensive gift.

If nothing else, Kardashian's a great gift giver. Back in 2019 in celebration of her 39th birthday, Kardashian headed out to Palm Springs with some of her sisters and her besties for a weekend-long birthday soiree.

Aside from the fun of a getaway, Kardashian's guests also got some choice goodies in the form of luxe gift bags, filled to the brim with products from her SKIMS line.

The birthday girl took to her Instagram Story to share some celebratory videos of her friends opening the gift bags, which included socks, bras and even copies of Kims' selfie photo book, Selfish.

It pays to be friends with Kim!

