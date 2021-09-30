Kim Kardashian Remembers Her Father Robert Sr. on the 18th Anniversary of His Death
Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Dad for H…
Inside Kim Kardashian's Concerns as Kanye West Tries to Win Her …
Regé-Jean Page Steps Out With Girlfriend, Kanye West Seemingly H…
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Broke His Arm in Several Places
Watch Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Totally Ignore Her!
Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Loves’ Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Rel…
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Her Growing Baby Bump
Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Day 1’ of Filming New Hulu Reality Show
Kim Kardashian Shows Up to 2021 Met Gala Covered Head to Toe in …
Watch Kim Kardashian Freak Out Over Ice Bath
JLo, Billie, and Rihanna Shine at 2021 Met Gala, 'Masked Singer'…
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Go Topless in Provocative New …
Leslie Jordan Talks Recreating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look (E…
Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Their Third Wedding Anniversa…
Debra Messing Questions Why Kim Kardashian Is Hosting 'Saturday …
2021 Emmy Awards: Everything to Know About the Ceremony
Gigi Hadid, Ricky Martin and More Slay the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3…
'A.P. Bio' Season 4 First Look: Patton Oswalt Lets Out Some Stea…
Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Message to Zendaya
Kim Kardashian is remembering her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on the 18th anniversary of his death. Kim took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share a heartfelt message and a few sweet family throwbacks of her and her sisters with their late father.
"18 years ago was the worst day of my life. 💔 But I know u see and guide," she wrote over a black-and-white photo of her and the former attorney. "Love never dies. Love u daddy."
The SKIMS founder also shared a snap of her dad waving at the camera, as well as a family photo that included mom, Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.
Robert died of esophageal cancer in 2003, just two months after he was first diagnosed. He was 59.
In February, the 40-year-old reality star took to social media to honor her late father on his birthday with a touching post.
"Happy Birthday Dad!" the mother of four wrote. "I celebrate you every single day but today even more."
Kim went on to share that she's been eager to talk to her father, writing, "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it."
She concluded her post with a request, writing, "Please come visit me in a dream soon. 🙏🏼 Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!"
In celebration of her own birthday, last year, Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West, gifted Kim a hologram of her dad.
"For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad," Kim said of the 40th birthday surprise. "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."
"I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime. Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail," she added alongside another video.
RELATED CONTENT
Kim Kardashian Helps Woman Avoid Eviction After Husband Died of COVID
Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Father
Kim Kardashian Says She Has 'So Much to Tell' Late Dad Robert
Related Gallery