Kim Kardashian West may have hidden her face from the world at Monday's Met Gala, but that doesn't mean she was slacking in the makeup department.

The 40-year-old reality star wore an all black, literal head-to-toe Balenciaga look, complete with a floor-length ponytail for the annual fashion event. But she also took the time to get her makeup done by her longtime artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

Mario posted the handful of products he used for the mother of four, including lots of La Mer creams to keep her face hydrated while under the mask.

"Prepping @kimkardashian’s skin for the #Met Gala tonight with #cremedelamer ✨" Mario captioned one shot of him applying the moisturizer.

But that wasn't the only thing Mario did to Kim's face. He also shared the finished glam look, writing, "Behind the mask 😉."

Though many questioned why the star needed any makeup for her fully covered look, Kim later stepped out for an after-party, wearing a similar all-black look, but instead of a full face mask, she opted for large black shades, showing off her makeup on her forehead, nose, and lips.

