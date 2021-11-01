The stars dressed to impress at WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. The night was a celebration, honoring this year's innovators at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Monday.

Kim Kardashian was stylishly dressed in the latest Fendi X SKIMS look. The multi-hyphenate star rocked a dark brown leather dress with matching gloves. She accessorized with snake-print boots and Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and heart-shaped seven-carat diamond ring. Kardashian was honored as a WSJ 2021 Innovator of the Year alongside Fendi Artistic Director Kim Jones.

Ryan Reynolds, who was also honored, rocked a classy three-piece suit for the event. On the red carpet, the actor shared where he, as an innovator, draws his inspiration from.

"I'm deeply inspired by storytelling. I think storytelling extends to the business world as much as it does to show biz, where I sorta got my start in this film bread and butter," he told ET. "But I love storytelling. Storytelling is a huge part of innovation for me."

Demi Moore rocked a navy velvet suit by Fendi, while model Karlie Kloss opted for a sexy black Grace Ling look.

Newly married Meadow Walker brought the pop of color to the carpet in a red, off-the-shoulder Jason Wu cocktail dress.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a sophisticated, body-hugging white dress by Khaite, while Ella Emhoff also chose a white Proenza Schouler dress.

Honoree racing driver Lewis Hamilton also stood out from the crowd in a bright blue suit.

Martha Stewart was also in attendance. She posed with Kevin Sharkey, EVP, Executive Director of Design - Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. ET also caught up with the businesswoman who shared her secret to aging backwards and getting energy. "Green juice, homemade green juice from the things I grow," she revealed.

ET also caught up with Lil Nas X -- wearing Thom Browne -- on the red carpet, where he shared what he's looking for in a partner and joys of giving back to his loved ones. Read what he shared below.

