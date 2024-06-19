Kim Kardashian is getting real about her 10-year plan.

On Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, Kim joins her "lifer" group of friends for dinner, to share some exciting news.

It turns out, the reality star and fashion mogul is taking steps to further her acting career, after her turn as sinister celebrity publicist Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate.

In fact, she's teamed up with Saturday Night Live alum and Girls5eva star Paula Pell to sell a new comedy feature to Netflix.

"I didn't have an agent, and then after American Horror Story... all these different people wanted to meet," she tells the group. "We literally spent a day, we went to all the studios, and everyone called within, like, 20 minutes with offers."

Kim describes the movie, titled The Fifth Wheel, as a "full comedy," with an ensemble in the vein of The Hangover, Bridesmaids, The First Wives Club, etc. Pell wrote the script with her wife and creative partner, Janine Brito, and will co-produce with Kim.

When her friends express their shock that this is the first time they are hearing about this major success, Kim admits she's surprised herself.

"I wasn't planning on this career, and I was like, 'OK, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here,'" she shares. "I'm really nervous about it, because I have to f**king deliver.... Every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."

Kim Kardashian co-starred with Emma Roberts in the latest season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology, 'American Horror Story: Delicate.' - FX

The group is nothing but supportive -- especially when they hear that stars like Amy Schumer are already reaching out about the project. They even encourage her to take on more challenging roles -- what about a female 007?

"I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I do not have that," Kim laughs. "How am I gonna be scared? How am I gonna cry?"

Nonetheless, Kim says that this new acting journey, however daunting, fits into her 10-year career plan perfectly.

"I can do a movie a year," she explains to the cameras with a laugh. "I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off."

Kim's forays into the acting world have faced plenty of criticism -- the latest being her inclusion in Variety's Actors on Actors video series.

The reality star sat down with Ryan Murphy staple Chloë Sevigny to discuss her AHS: Delicate role, and while some viewers came away from the clip thinking there was animosity between the two, or that Kim didn't deserve to be interviewed for the series, Variety co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh quickly challenged that opinion.

"Chloë was really excited to talk to Kim," he said during an appearance on Meghan McCain's podcast, Citizen McCain. "I was in the green room with her right before she went on and they really liked each other and so, a lot of that was imposed on that conversation was just imposed because I think people have strong feelings about Kim Kardashian and they don't like that she's acting even though she was the star of her own show on FX, American Horror Story."

Sevigny also seemingly defended the mom of four when she wrote on Instagram, "Our chosen career of actor has many forms. Some are rewarded early. Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one. And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor #actorsonactors@variety#Iloveactresses."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: