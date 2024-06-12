North West is not a fan of her mom Kim Kardashian's attempts to try out teen slang. The nearly 11-year-old daughter of Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, made a brief cameo on this week's episode of The Kardashians when Kim gave her a call to confirm a story.

Noting that her kids think she's an "embarrassing" and "cringe" mom, the SKIMS founder gives the example of her recent misuse of the term "gyatt."

"Gyatt means a big butt. I got it off TikTok," Kim says, laughing. "It makes you feel so old when you don't know what the slang words are."

Kim adds that she purposefully misused the word while attempting to wrangle her four kids.

"I was like, 'Guys, we're late. We've gyatt to go!' And they were like, 'Mom! You're so embarrassing!'" Kim says, imitating her kids' horrified responses.

Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians. - 'The Kardashians'/Hulu

Kim then calls North, the eldest of her children, to ask her why she thinks of Kim as such a "cringe mom."

"First, you're so cringey because you're saying those words," North tells me.

"Gyatt damn!" Kim teases before North disconnects the call.

Earlier in the episode, Kim, who is also mom to sons Saint and Psalm and daughter Chicago, admits to being "really tired" from her "exhausting" birthday, which consisted of the reality star watching YouTube unboxing videos and a FIFA tournament and visiting Color Me Mine with her kids.

"Do you think a mom wants to go to Color Me Mine one more time on her birthday?" Kim rants to her momager, Kris Jenner. "Whose birthday is it? I was tortured. Just make me breakfast."

North recently put herself up for scrutiny when she appeared as a young Simba during the stage version of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

Watch the clip below for more:

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: