Kim Kardashian Says Her Voice Is 'Distinct and Annoying'

When it comes to her signature voice, Kim Kardashian is no fan.

In a recent sit-down with Chloë Sevigny -- a fellow name in Ryan Murphy's TV universe -- for Variety's Actors on Actors, the reality star and mom of four, 43, had a pretty harsh review of her own voice. "I find my voice is so just distinct and annoying," she admitted to Sevigny, who had asked her if she would do an accent.

However, Sevigny -- who starred in Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans -- could relate. "Don't we all find our voices annoying?" she responded with a smile.

The Oscar nominee, 49, was complimentary of Kardashian, whose performance as publicist Siobhan Corbyn on American Horror Story: Delicate marked her third recurring acting role. "Because people know you -- I mean, they know the way you move, the way you talk, because you’ve been on camera for so long and now trying to hide within a character must pose, like, a different set of challenges," Sevigny said. "...I think also you have that aura. You're like this persona, like a movie star, where you're so magnetic that I think you can play anything and people will be drawn to you, so you're blessed."

While fans have likened Siobhan to the TV personality's own mom, Kris Jenner, the SKIMS mogul revealed she actually was partly trying to channel her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. "Everyone, when it came out, they were like, 'That is Kris Jenner all the way.' And I was like, 'I guess I had that preparation already, but it’s not what I was thinking,'" she said, "But I so see it now."

While American Horror Story has wrapped up for the season, fans can still catch the Met Gala maven on her family reality show, The Kardashians, which recently kicked off its fifth season. During the newest episode, fans saw Murphy pitch Kardashian her own show as a divorce lawyer, but with her jam-packed schedule, don't count on the project coming anytime soon.

"Once I finish law school," Kardashian said, "I am golden."

