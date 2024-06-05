Kim Kardashian definitely had the most authentic outfit at Janet Jackson's Palm Springs concert. The 43-year-old reality star rocked Jackson's two-piece outfit from her 1993 music video for her song "If" to the show.

The SKIMs founder won the ensemble at an auction in 2021, and clearly put it to good use.

The outfit featured lace-up black pants with fringe and the black suede halter top with bone detailing complete with a thick choker necklace.

Janet Jackson in the 1993 music video for If. - Janet Jackson/YouTube

The mother of four rocked the look at Jackson's show on Tuesday night, alongside her sister, Khloé Kardashian, momager, Kris Jenner, and several friends.

Back in 2021, Kim won the look at an auction celebrating Jackson's 55th birthday for $25,000.

Kim Kardashian shows off her Janet Jackson look. - Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shows off her Janet Jackson look. - Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian enjoy Janet Jackson's concert. - Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"For @janetjackson's bday bc I'm such a fan I can't believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

Jackson replied to the post, writing, "Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope 'IF' gives u as much pleasure as it did me."

Kim Kardashian shares she won Janet Jackson's If outfit at auction in 2021. - Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star is known for coveting pieces of fashion history. For the 2022 Met Gala, Kim famously wore Marilyn Monroe's dress, on loan from Ripley's Believe It or Not. She has also won pieces worn by Princess Diana and Jackie Kennedy at auction.

