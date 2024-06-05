Kim Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her struggles as a parent. The reality star is going through it on this week's episode of The Kardashians as she tries to juggle her birthday week, jury duty, her businesses and her four kids.

At her 43th birthday party, Kim jokes about how her friends have helped her through all of life's obstacles.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends. I have the best friends and they're super supportive," Kim gushes. "I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist is because I have the best friends in the entire world and they mean everything to me."

Kim Kardashian on season 5 of The Kardashians. - 'The Kardashians'/Hulu

Kim admits that it's been a tough week for her as she navigates being a single mom. Kim shares daughters North West, 10, and Chicago West, 6, and sons Saint West, 8, and Psalm West, 4, with her ex-husband, Kanye West. She's made it clear in the past that she has her kids the majority of the time, and in this week's episode, it's clearly plaguing her.

"I am a single mom of four, and it is wild," she says. "I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I'm doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday."

She later shares that her kids interrupted an important virtual interview by banging on her door, forcing her to hide in her locked bathroom, calling the moment her "biggest nightmare."

Kim admits that she struggles with discipline, noting that her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, is better at it.

"I want to be more strict like Khloe, but I don't know why I have a hard time just saying, 'No is no.' I think I also don't want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way," Kim admits. "They know when to con me and when to start with the tears so I'm like, 'Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad, just stop!'"

And while the SKIMs founder notes that she'll do anything for her kids, she adds, "To say that it doesn't take an emotional toll sometimes would be lying."

It seems that Kim plans to discuss her discipline of her kids more in next week's episode, as the promo for the episode features Kim talking to mom Kris Jenner about the issue.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

