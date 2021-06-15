Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet 8th Birthday Tribute to Daughter North

Kim Kardashian West is showering her "1st born baby," North, with lots of love on her eighth birthday. The mom of four took to Instagram Tuesday with a sweet birthday tribute to North, sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from their iconic mother-daughter Jackie Kennedy-themed photo shoot.

"My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!" Kim captioned the photo slideshow. "You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you! I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!"

Proud grandmother Kris Jenner also shared a touching tribute to her "beautiful Northie." The self-proclaimed momager shared a series of sweet snaps of North over the years alongside her, North's siblings, her mom and dad, Kanye West.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!! You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart. You are so funny, talented, smart, and so creative!! You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so so much!!!! Lovey xoxo 🎂😍🥳🤩❤️‼️," Kris wrote.

Kris also shared a few more throwbacks of North on her Instagram Story, sending the 8-year-old lots of birthday love.

Aunt Khloe Kardashian had some birthday wishes for North as well, taking to her Instagram Story to share a few throwbacks and some snaps of North along with her cousins, True and Penelope.

But it wouldn't be a true celebration without Nori's Black Book. The North West spoof account posted a hilarious birthday tribute where it shared North's plans to grow her brand and asked fans to contribute to the Dream Kardashian Hope Fund, which the account says supports Dream and her parents, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

"I'm celebrating another trip around the sun! Your girl is 8 and I'm looking forward to everything that comes with that: Growing my brand and taking certain family members off the security clearance list at my Wyoming Ranch (Sorry, things have changed)," the account reads. "I have everything I need and want (more than any of you will ever see in a lifetime), so I am asking in lieu of gifts please donate to the Dream Kardashian Hope Fund (DKHF) which supports Dream and her parents (Uncle Rob is still renting...please help!). In honor of my birthday, the state of California has agreed to fully reopen (Caitlyn could never). Please drop a comment and let me know how you will be celebrating me today!"

In May, ET spoke with the creator of the viral Instagram account, writer Natalie Franklin, where she opened up to ET about all things North West and Kardashian and praised the Kardashian family for finding the humor in her account.

"It's Kanye's personality and Kim's personality," Franklin said of the account, which playfully pokes fun at the famous family.

