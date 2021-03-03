North West's New Bearded Dragon Is Rocking a Skims Set

North West has a new pet and the pair are already matching. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Wednesday to introduce the world to the family's new bearded dragon, Speed. In true Kardashian fashion, the dragon has already gotten a makeover and has been outfitted with SKIMS cozy attire.

"Meet the newest member of our family...Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!" Kardashian revealed.

The reality TV star shared a series of photos showing off North and Speed's matching looks as well as the sets she had made for the dragon.

"Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!"

Just last month, Kardashian shared some adorable photos of North getting glam for a SKIMS photoshoot.

"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!" the proud mom wrote alongside the photos of her mini-me.

North first appeared in a SKIMS shoot back in November to help promote the label’s first set of children’s garments.

