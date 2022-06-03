Kim Kardashian Shares the One Reason She Might Eat Poop Every Day

When it comes to a youthful appearance, Kim Kardashian will go to great -- and possibly gross -- lengths.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," she admitted to The New York Times in a profile published on Wednesday.

The reality star, who is set to launch her own line of skincare in June, is unapologetic about how much effort she devotes to her appearance already.

"So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look," she said in the interview. "I'm not acting like it comes easier or it's all natural. You just don't wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work."

To her, bending over backwards for beauty is all part of the performance that makes her such a successful lifestyle icon. Though she received backlash for losing 16 pounds to fit into her Met Gala dress, the same one worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, Kim looked at the situation as just another commitment to her brand.

"To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" she said. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, 'Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

Kim has also bonded with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, over what she reports to be a mutual dedication to such intense beauty treatments.

"I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple,” she said in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

“One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skin care and dermatologists and beauty products," Kim shared. "I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep."

