Kim Kardashian Shares Touching Throwback Family Photo With Siblings and Late Father

Kim Kardashian West is all about family.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a sweet throwback family photo of herself posing alongside two of her five siblings, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian, and their late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim kept the caption simple, writing, "1999."

A few hours earlier, the mother of three also shared a photo of herself lounging on the couch at a chic rooftop establishment.

The new posts come after the explosive interviews husband Kanye West gave on Tuesday.

As ET previously reported, the 40-year-old rapper went on TMZ Live and revealed he dealt with an opioid addiction after getting liposuction in 2016. Prior to the bombshell, he also shared another intense interview with Charlamagne Tha God, in which the two discussed his breakdown in November 2016, as well as his strained relationship with close friend JAY-Z.

Though Kim has remained mum on Kanye's latest interviews, she recently defended her husband's controversial tweets about supporting President Donald Trump.

"He's a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?" she tweeted last week. "Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He's actually out of the sunken place when he's being himself which is very expressive."

Kim added, "Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that's why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren't labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."

